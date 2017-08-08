Obituary Notice: James E. Weston

James E. Weston, 86, of Clearfield and formerly of Osceola Mills, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.

Born May 27, 1931 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Virginia Pearl (Cowher) Weston.

He married Eleanor J. (Mayes) Weston on Sept. 11, 1952 in Philipsburg. She survives at home.

Mr. Weston was a life member of the Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church where he was an elder and deacon. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

He was a member of the Osceola Lodge No. 515, F&AM of which he was the Worshipful Master in 1977, and he had been an auditor for the lodge for many years.

He was a retired blaster for the River Hill Coal Co., the former owner of Jim’s Rock Shop, located in Osceola Mills, and a 1949 graduate of the former Osceola Mills High School.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sally Barbara Weston; one brother, William Ned Weston; and his step-mother, Winifred Weston.

Along with his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Pegge Johns and her husband, Robert of Apex, NC; one son, Timothy Weston and his wife, Ann of Williamsport; and one sister, Nancy Woomer of Altoona.

He’s survived by six grandchildren, Eric Weston and his wife, Kelli, Whitney Shaw and her husband, Matt, Michael Johns and his wife, Claire, Justin Johns and his wife, Jamie, Keelee Johns and Emily Johns; four great-grandchildren, Marshall and Luci Weston and Nolan and Otis Johns; a sister-in-law, Sandy Weston of West Sunbury, Pa.; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Betty Mayes of Silver Shores, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Robert Bruinooge officiating.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Masonic Memorial Services will be held at the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Military honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund at the Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 235, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.

