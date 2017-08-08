Home / News / Business News / McDonald’s of Clearfield Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

McDonald’s of Clearfield Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Shown, from left, are: Jerry Jakubowki, McDonald’s owner/operator, and his wife, Sue Jakubowski; John Coyle, McDonald’s owner/operator, and his wife, Julie Coyle and sons, Ian Coyle and Connor Coyle; and Debbie Schmidt, marketing director. (Provided photo)

CLEARFIELD – A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the recent transformation of McDonald’s® of Clearfield, near Interstate 80 and Route 879, on Monday.

The restaurant recently debuted a re-energized design and revamped accommodations that elevate the McDonald’s customer dining experience.

The remodel now allows guests to experience McDonald’s in a new and unexpected way, with a new level of choice, engagement and service.

The first of its kind in this area, the redesigned restaurant will evolve how customers order, how they pay and how they’re served.

This new restaurant model has been successfully rolled out in more than 2,600 McDonald’s restaurants globally and 1,000-plus nationally.

For those looking to order at their own pace, new digital self-order kiosks make ordering and paying for a meal easy.

Kiosks empower guests to browse the menu, find new options and tailor their meal just the way they want.

The restaurant also features an expanded and redesigned lobby area, updated décor, improved restaurant service and more.

Clearfield employees are placing a higher emphasis on hospitality by focusing on greeting customers, assisting with technology and ensuring a clean, welcoming environment.

