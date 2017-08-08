‘D’ Day for South Africa’s president

South African President Jacob Zuma faces a parliamentary vote of no-confidence Tuesday in a secret ballot that will test the loyalty of members of his party, the African National Congress (ANC).

Parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete decided to make the vote private after an opposition party took the case to the Constitutional Court to enable more ANC members of parliament to break party ranks.

As head of the party that led South Africa out of apartheid, Zuma won the presidential election in 2009 and 2014, but has faced a number of no confidence votes in the past and has been dogged by criminal investigations and corruption allegations.

More than 50 of the ANC’s 249 MPs would need to vote against the president in order for the no-confidence motion to pass. The vote will be preceded by a parliamentary debate.

According to the South African constitution, if he loses, President Zuma and his entire cabinet would have to step down and the speaker of Parliament would take up the presidency for 30 days.

President Zuma’s term is currently due to run until 2019.

Last year, the Constitutional Court ordered Zuma to repay millions of dollars in public funds spent on refurbishing his private homestead. The polygamist and father of more than 20 children also faces more than 783 allegations of corruption relating to a 1990s arms deal.

Zuma, 75, denies the corruption allegations against him. And despite street protests, opposition maneuvering, and defections from his own party, he refuses to step down. More protests against him are expected in South Africa in the hours running up to the vote Tuesday. Supporters are also expected to take Cape Town streets.

Lawmakers from the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) will lead the no confidence motion against him.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the time has come to challenge the President: “I think there is a collection of South Africans from all walks that are now standing together when you start to get rid of Zuma.”

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu warned last week that voting in favor of the motion would be like “throwing a nuclear bomb at the country.”

Fresh corruption allegations

In the past, the ANC has always managed to close ranks when faced with internal division, but a new spate of corruption allegations has severely tested Africa’s oldest liberation movement.

Zuma and his closest supporters already stand accused of having questionable links with the Guptas — a wealthy expat Indian family with vast business interests in South Africa — after an official report by the former public protector, an anti-corruption watchdog, found evidence of possible government corruption and recommended an official inquiry.

Zuma and the Guptas denied the allegations in last year’s report.

But a recent leak of more than 200,000 emails suggests corruption on a far wider scale — implicating cabinet members, state-owned industry executives, and members of Zuma’s own family.

“There are real concerns that the president and those closest to him have undermined those institutions, that they have captured those institutions and they have effectively paralyzed them so that they are too scared to act,” said Susan Comrie, an investigative journalist with AmaBhungane, the non-profit group that exposed the emails.

“Once you start digging and you start investigating, you don’t really know where it’s going to end,” Comrie adds.

Zuma has denied a corrupt relationship with the Guptas from the beginning; he called for the emails’ veracity to be investigated by an inquiry, but has yet to launch one.

Through their lawyer, the Guptas have called the emails “fake news.”

The ANC has welcomed an inquiry into the allegations by the new public protector.

Tough choice for ANC lawmakers

Even with a secret ballot, the vote of no confidence could be a long shot.

ANC politicians are already looking to a future without Zuma. The party will meet in December to choose his successor. Many in the ANC would rather dictate their own future than be led by opposition groups.

But several powerful ANC members, like former finance minister Pravin Gordhan — who was controversially sacked by Zuma earlier this year — have called on MPs to vote their conscience.

As the economy struggles, the party suffered substantial electoral losses in the last nationwide election.