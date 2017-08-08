Borden is 2017 Rotary Outstanding Citizen

CLEARFIELD – Tangi Borden was recently congratulated by President Shon Kuta of the Clearfield Rotary Club for being named this year’s recipient of the club’s Outstanding Citizen Award.

Borden is from the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School, where she teaches English and speech. She is also annually in charge of the Four Way Speech Contest.

Clearfield Rotary is interested in finding new community-oriented members. Professional- and business-affiliated members of local and neighboring communities are invited to explore membership in any of the area Rotary Clubs.

The Clearfield Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. Wednesdays at Moena Restaurant in Clearfield. Interested persons are invited to attend for more information or to contact a Rotarian.