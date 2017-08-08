Bloom Pleads Guilty to Inappropriately Touching Himself in Local Bank

CLEARFIELD – A Woodland man accused of touching himself inappropriately while interacting with a bank teller pleaded guilty Monday in Clearfield County Court.

Kirk John Bloom, 29, pleaded guilty to open lewdness, a misdemeanor of the third degree.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to 15 days to one year less one day in jail and one day probation. He was fined $200 plus costs and was ordered not to enter the CBT Bank.

Prior to sentencing, Bloom, an inmate of the jail, addressed the court saying it was “the lesser of two evils” to plead guilty and he didn’t think he did anything wrong.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were able to view surveillance camera footage of a man, identified as Bloom, at the front counter. While he was interacting with a female teller, Bloom placed his right hand in his pants several times.

When an officer spoke with the teller, she said that during a transaction for Bloom, she saw him put his hands in his pants. At first she thought he was going to pull a gun out.

But as time went on, she realized he was touching his private area. She became alarmed and asked another employee what was going on.

The other employee told police she witnessed the actions of Bloom and came to the same conclusion as the teller.

After the transaction was complete, he thanked the teller by calling her either “babe” or “honey” before he left.