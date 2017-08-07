Pennsylvania Gas Prices Have Risen 3.1 Cents

PENNSYLVANIA – Average retail gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.55/gallon yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 gas outlets in Pennsylvania.

This compares with the national average that has increased 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.33/gallon, according to gasoline price Web site GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Pennsylvania during the past week, prices yesterday were 35.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 11.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average has increased 7.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 21.6 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on Aug. 7 in Pennsylvania have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.20/gallon in 2016, $2.69/gallon in 2015, $3.57/gallon in 2014, $3.62/gallon in 2013 and $3.61/gallon in 2012.

Areas near Pennsylvania and their current gas price climate:

Harrisburg – $2.49/gallon, up 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.44/gallon.

Hagerstown – $2.32/gallon, up 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.31/gallon.

York – $2.48/gallon, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.44/gallon.

“For the third straight week, gasoline prices have accelerated with the national average at its highest level in over eight weeks, driven by rising oil prices as inventories continue to tighten and concern over Venezuela lingers,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

“Looking behind us however, gas prices have remained in a relatively tight range for the last year, staying within a 30-cent wide range. While we’re likely to see gas prices continuing to move higher in the week ahead as they catch up to oil, we’re unlikely to break out of the well-established rut in the national average, which has kept prices between $2.12 and $2.42 for the last 15 months.”

