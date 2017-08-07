Obituary Notice: Robert E. Shaw

Robert E. Shaw, 72, of Clearfield died Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.

Born May 5, 1945, he was the son of Wayne and Mildred (Condon) Shaw.

Mr. Shaw was retired as a mechanic for Rapid Ways Transport. He had served with the Pennsylvania National Guard, U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves.

He was a member and former commander of the Clearfield John Lewis Shade Post 6 American Legion. He was also a member of the Panther Rocks Camp.

Surviving are two brothers and three sisters, Donald Shaw and his wife, Tomi of Fayetteville, NC, E. Jean Errigo and her husband, Jack and Darlene Rauch and her husband, Louie, both of Curwensville, Dorothy Vokes and her husband, Tom of Clark Summit and Ronald Shaw and his wife, Val of Hyde. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Rodger and Gerald Shaw.

At the request of Mr. Shaw, there will be no public visitation or services.

