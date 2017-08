Martin Pio ‘Rocky’ Marino, 69, of Clearfield died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 at the Penn Highlands Clearfield.

He was born April 20, 1948, a son of the late Frank A. and Margaret (DiSalvo) Marino. He was a carpenter by trade.

At the request of Mr. Marino, there will be no services held.

PA Simple Cremation is handling all arrangements.

