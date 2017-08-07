Obituary Notice: Bonnie L. Bloom

Bonnie Lou (Shaffer) Bloom, 72, of Bloomington died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 at her residence after a lengthy illness.

Born Nov. 10, 1944 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of John and Virginia (Kelly) Shaffer.

Mrs. Bloom was retired as a housekeeper for Ridgeview Healthcare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville. She was affiliated with the First Baptist Church in Curwensville.

On Feb. 2, 1990 in Curwensville, she wed Benjamin L. Bloom, who survives, along with three, daughters, Michele “Shelly” McGarry of Racine, Wis., Dawn Moore of Curwensville and Lynn McGee of Grampian.

Also surviving are five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a sister, Karen Pentz and her husband, Mark of Grampian.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services for Bonnie Lou Bloom will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, with the Rev. David Nagele officiating. Burial will be in the Bloomington Cemetery, Curwensville.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family suggests contributions be made to Orphans of the Storm, 412 Hill St., Curwensville, PA 16833.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.