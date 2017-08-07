Home / News / Features / Aaron Carter comes out as bisexual

Aaron Carter comes out as bisexual

Troubled singer Aaron Carter is getting lots of support from fans following his revelation that he is bisexual.

Carter shared in a note posted on Twitter over the weekend in which he made his announcement.

“There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life,” Carter wrote. “This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.”

The 29-year-old went on to explain that at around the age of 13 he “started to find boys and girls attractive.”

“There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-year-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

Carter’s candidness was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and other celebs — including actor Royce Christyn.

Carter was arrested in July in Georgia under suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana possession as he and then-girlfriend Madison Parker were traveling through Habersham County.

Carter was charged with several misdemeanors including, DUI, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and possession of drug related objects and Parker was charged with obstruction and two drug-related offenses.

The singer later said in an interview that he doesn’t drink and denied that he has a drug problem.

“I don’t need help,” he said. “What I need is for people to understand that I’m human and that I make mistakes just like every other human in this world, but I would never risk my life or my girlfriend’s life.”

The real bat cave that's even more fantastic than Batman's
FDA warns '3-parent' baby fertility doctor over marketing

Related Posts

Leave a Reply