5 things for Monday, August 7: North Korea. Venezuela. Ohio State Fair. Mike Pence. Google 

1. North Korea sanctions

The UN Security Council slammed North Korea with intense sanctions over the weekend because the rogue country can’t seem to stop firing off intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The sanctions will slash North Korea’s annual export revenue of $3 billion by more than a third and will affect primary exports like coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley the new sanctions “a gut punch” and said the US will do “whatever it takes” to keep the world safe from North Korea’s increasingly reckless overtures.

Meanwhile, a spot of good news: The foreign ministers of North Korea and South Korea reportedly spoke face-to-face at a gala in Manila last night in the first known high-level encounter between the two Koreas since May. It was a minor diplomatic victory with probably no material benefit, but when it comes to North Korea any diplomatic victory is worth noting.

2. Venezuela crisis

Unrest, protests and suffering are still plaguing Venezuela a week after an election stacked the government with allies of President Nicolás Maduro.

Yesterday, authorities said they quelled an anti-government paramilitary attack at a military base that led to the deaths of two people.

The act of rebellion came at the same time ousted Attorney General Luisa Ortega Diaz said she’ll defy the newly-elected National Constituent Assembly that fired her and froze her assets.

The result of the election has left the already-unstable country in a state of panic, since the new assembly has wide-ranging powers and is expected to rewrite the Venezuelan Constitution at Maduro’s behest. Here’s a primer from Doug Criss why the crisis in Venezuela should matter to all of us.

3. State fair fire

“Excessive corrosion:” That’s what a ride maker says is to blame for an accident at the Ohio State Fair in July that killed a teenager and left several others riders injured.

Even though the “Fire Ball” ride was inspected several times in the days before the accident, reports after the incident claimed interior corrosion had reduced the strength of a beam. That defect led to the horrific scene in which a swinging car on the ride broke loose and became airborne, flying over the heads of horrified onlookers.

4. Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence hit back at a New York Times report that he was considering running for president in 2020 if Trump didn’t seek reelection. In an unusual official written statement over the weekend, Pence called the report “disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team.” It also called the claims “laughable and absurd.”

The Times’ report noted Pence’s aggressive political schedule and fund-raising operation and said multiple advisers told donors that Pence would run for president if Trump did not. Of course, Trump certainly seems to have no plans of missing the 2020 race — he has already held several campaign events while in office.

5. Google manifesto

Google is having to quell fury, both inside the company and out, after a 3,300-word manifesto written by one of its male engineers became public. The screed argues that women aren’t suited for tech jobs for “biological” reasons and rails against diversity in the workplace. All in all, it was a bad look for one of the world’s most powerful companies.

Over the weekend, Google diversity vice president Danielle Brown and engineering VP Ari Balogh addressed the controversial document in separate messages to employees. Balogh called the rant “deeply troubling.” Brown said “[I]t’s not a viewpoint that I or this company endorses, promotes or encourages.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“This is a mass fatality crisis”

Dr. Kent Harshbarger, an overworked coroner in Montgomery County, Ohio, on the devastating opioid crisis in the state.

