2 Reynoldsville Men Accused of Burglary, Assault

DUBOIS –Two Reynoldsville men have been charged for allegedly breaking into a residence and assaulting two people.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Frank Thomas Rodgers, 21, and Dylan Michael Tapper, 20, with burglary, criminal trespass, two counts of simple assault and summary harassment as a result of their actions on July 30 at 5:15 a.m. in Huston Township.

Rodgers is free on $25,000 bail. Tapper’s case is listed as inactive in online court documents.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Rodgers and Tapper unlawfully gained entry through the front door of a residence in Penfield. Once inside Tapper yelled and cursed at the victim before flipping his bed and striking him repeatedly with a closed fist in the face, police said.

Tapper then allegedly struck a second victim several times in the abdominal region before throwing her to the ground and fleeing the residence in a dark-colored sedan. Both victims identified Tapper as the aggressor and Rodgers as conspiring with Tapper within the residence.

The female victim had scuff marks on each leg and there were red marks all over the left side of the other victim’s face and ear, according to the report.

The officer noted the bed had been flipped in a manner consistent with the victim’s story.

Rodgers’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1 at 10:30 a.m. in District Judge Pat Ford’s office.