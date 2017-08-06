Trump greets wedding guests at his New Jersey golf club

President Donald Trump took some time away from his working vacation on Saturday to engage in what has become a staple of his weekend getaways. He crashed a wedding.

At his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, Trump interrupted his first full day of vacation by hopping out of his golf cart to greet several wedding guests and take some selfies while sporting golf attire and his red Make America Great Again hat.

“Everyone having a good time?” Trump asked the group while flashing a thumbs up, as seen in a video posted on social media.

On Saturday evening, the President defended his time away from Washington by sending out a tweet: “Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation — meetings and calls!”

The White House is receiving a new heating and cooling system this week, and work began as soon as Trump and his team departed Friday afternoon.

This isn’t the first wedding Trump has crashed while serving as the commander in chief. While visiting Bedminster in June, the President stopped by a wedding and posed for photos with the bride and groom while attendees cheered and chanted “USA!”

But Trump doesn’t just crash weddings. In June, the President was invited to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s nuptials in Washington, DC, and attended alongside his wife Melania and several key members of the administration.