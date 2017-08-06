Programs Announced for Aug. 17-26 at Parker Dam

PENFIELD – Programs have been announced for Aug. 17-26 at the Parker Dam State Park.

Thursday, Aug. 17

GPS Basics:

10 a.m. Environmental Education Classroom

You can learn how to use a GPS to get from place to place. You will learn how to mark a location, navigate back to the location as well as project a location. Also, you will learn how geocaching is done.

Friday, Aug. 18

Explore CCC Camp S-73:

10 a.m. CCC Memorial Flagpole

You will learn the layout of the CCC camp that helped build the park. The Tyler Cabin was once the officer’s quarters, and one of our Organized Group Tenting Area sites is where one of the barracks was located.

The Nature Nut – Owls:

8:30 p.m. Campground Amphitheater

You can come and watch as The Nature Nut explains about the cool adaptations of this nocturnal (though not always) predator. A discussion of these adaptations and local species will follow.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Understanding a Solar Eclipse:

10 a.m. – Beach House steps

What is going on when we experience a solar eclipse? (We will on Monday, Aug. 21.) You will learn the dynamics and arrangement of sun, moon and earth that causes this to happen.

Over 100 Years of Elk in PA:

3 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Many come to the area to see them, but don’t realize that they have not always been here? You will learn of the efforts that brought the elk back.

Owl Power:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Watch as high-speed cameras and super-sensitive microphones are used to study the amazing adaptations that make owls such great birds of prey.

Monday, Aug.21

Total (Partial for Us) Solar Eclipse:

2 p.m. – Beach House steps

You can come and experience the solar eclipse that will happen today. Last time was 1979 and the next will be in 2024. Viewing glasses and telescope will be available to share.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Kayaking Basics:

10 a.m. – behind Beach House

$3 each; pre-registration required.

You will learn the basics of kayaking during this intro level program. There will be a limited number of kayaks available, including tandems (for two people). Register at the park office or by calling 814-765-0630.

Friday, Aug. 25

Leave It to Beavers:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Aside from humans, beavers may change the environment around them more than any other creature. You will get a great look at how they live, as well as what humans might be able to learn from them.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Timber Rattlesnakes with PFBC Sgt. Dunbar and WCO McKenrick:

7 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Myths about snakes have earned them bad reputations. You can put aside those fears and misgivings, as experts explain the truths about snakes. There will be live critters for you to see how humans can continue to co-exist peacefully along-side snakes.