GANT’s ICYMI: Week of July 31

Andrulonis Crowned 2017 Clearfield County Fair Queen

CLEARFIELD – Emily Andrulonis of Treasure Lake will celebrate her 20th birthday as the 2017 Clearfield County Fair Queen.

BREAKING: “Dragon” Heroin Pipeline Valued at $7.8 Million Shut Down in Blair and Cambria Counties

HOLLIDAYSBURG – Sixteen drug dealers have been accused of operating a ring and selling 780,000 bags of heroin in Blair and Cambria counties. The heroin was worth an estimated $7.8 million and was sold over 13 months.

Clearfield Chamber Holds Roundtable Discussion with Area Business Leaders to Develop Explore Program

CLEARFIELD – The Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce recently held a roundtable discussion with area business leaders.

SWAY PHOTO SLIDESHOW: Crowds Line Streets for Clearfield Fireman’s Parade

CLEARFIELD – As always, crowds lined the streets for the Clearfield County Fair Fireman’s Parade on Monday night. The parade winners were:

BREAKING: Two Accused in Mahaffey Arson Case

MAHAFFEY – Two people have been accused of arson after a house fire that happened in Mahaffey this past November, according to court documents filed today at Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins’ office.

Powell and Mitchell “Say No” to Proposed Consolidation of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough

CLEARFIELD – During supervisor reports at yesterday’s Lawrence Township meeting, Chairman Randy Powell made a motion regarding the proposed consolidation between the township and Clearfield Borough.

PA Waste Submits New Permit Proposing Camp Hope Run Landfill

CLEARFIELD – PA Waste LLC has submitted a new permit application again proposing the construction of the Camp Hope Run landfill, announced Clearfield County Commissioner Tony Scotto, chairman, on Tuesday.

PHOTO SLIDESHOW: West and Williams Bring Christian Music to Clearfield Fair

CLEARFIELD – Performing artists Matthew West and Zach Williams brought Christian music to the grandstand stage Tuesday night at the 157th Clearfield County Fair. All photos are by GANT News correspondent Dustin Parks.

Hallstrom Awarded 2017 Fair Ambassador Award

CLEARFIELD – Greg Hallstrom, fair manager, was given the honor to be awarded the 2017 Fair Ambassador Award for his many years of service to the Clearfield County Fair.

Hearings Scheduled for Brothers Accused of Stealing Metal in Burglaries

CLEARFIELD – Two brothers have been accused of stealing metal items from two East Walnut Street residences in May. Both were scheduled for preliminary hearings Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail.

PHOTO SLIDESHOW: Fairgoers Treated to Country Music Night at Clearfield Fair

CLEARFIELD – Fairgoers were treated to a night of country music with Cole Swindell and Alaska & Madi at the grandstand stage Wednesday at the 157th Clearfield County Fair. All photos are by GANT News correspondent Dustin Parks.