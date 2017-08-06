CLARION – The seventh annual funny fundraiser to benefit Passages Inc. will be held Sept. 9 at the Park Inn by Radisson in Clarion.

Passages Inc. is the sexual violence victim’s advocacy agency that serves Clarion, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.

Performances will include the humorous host, David Kaye; the funny feature, Lisa Daprich; and the hilarious headliner, Doc Dixon. Dixon is the comedy magician as seen on The Late Late Show with James Cordon.

In addition to the comedy show, there will be a 50/50 raffle and Chinese Auction. A $30 donation includes dinner, dessert and non-alcoholic beverages. A cash bar will also also available.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m., and the show is at 8 p.m.

A company table sponsorship is available and Passages is currently accepting monetary and basket donations.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, call Passages Inc. at 1-800-793-3620 or visit online at www.passages-inc.org.