Christ Lutheran Re-Landscapes Front of Church

DUBOIS – The front entrance of Christ Lutheran Church, Sunflower Drive, DuBois, recently underwent some changes.

Gone is a rock filled landscape area surrounding the bell tower at the entrance. Added are two flagpoles – one flying the U.S. flag and the second a Pennsylvania flag. The landscape rocks were removed and replaced by cement.

In May, Christ Lutheran’s congregational council approved using memorial funds to install the flagpoles as part of improving the area surrounding the bell tower.

The tower contains a bell from St. Paul (German) Lutheran Church, one of two churches along with Lebanon (Swedish) Lutheran Church, whose merger created Christ Lutheran in the 1970’s.

“We believe money given to the Memorial Fund in memory or honor of loved ones should be used in some good way to enrich our worship, beautify our church or increase our outreach,” said the Rev. John Miller, co-pastor of Christ Lutheran.

“This project, which also included refreshing the entire bell tower area, should reach towards all three goals.”

Work was completed on the project in June with Sekula Signs of DuBois installing the flagpoles and lights and Richard’s Concrete of Luthersburg pouring the concrete.

“Flags have long been used to gather, inspire and encourage thankfulness and loyalty among a common people,” said Miller.

“For example, God directed the tribes of Israel to camp around their own banner during their 40-year journey in the wilderness.

“The U.S. flag outside our church does not mean that we worship our country, but rather that, as we gather for worship, we recognize that God blesses us with a nation that allows us to worship freely.”

Current plans are for an extra flag, one with the seal of Martin Luther, to be flown. The seal, also known as a Luther rose, is a widely recognized symbol for Lutheranism. That flag will be featured in October in observance of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

In addition to the flagpoles, additional memorial money was used to install a new signboard on the front of the church, replacing one dating to 1989. The backlit signage, also installed by Sekula Signs, measures six feet by five feet.

The project may continue in the future. “Council has also discussed adding, perhaps a plaque, a bench and some decorative flower pots to the bell tower area,” said Miller.