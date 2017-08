PHILIPSBURG BOROUGH – A 45-year-old West Decatur man, Patrick Gerg, has been accused of home improvement fraud.

According to state police at Philipsburg, Gerg was hired to complete a construction project on Berkley Street in Philipsburg Borough.

He was given numerous checks, totaling $15,700. However, Gerg allegedly never started the project and kept the money.

Charges have been filed through the district court, and Gerg was arraigned on Sunday.