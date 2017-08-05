Titchner-Scott Presents Lumber, Coal and Carbon with the Elk County Council on the Arts Gallery

Local musicians Mark and Bekki Titchner wrote “The Factory Song” in response to the economic downturn in 2008.

This past year, they were awarded a Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts grant through the Elk County Council on the Arts to make a video for the song.

“The Factory Song was a personal journey,” Bekki Titchner said. “Many of the residents of this area have a direct connection to industry, either being employed in it, or through family members past and present. In 2015, six of the county’s top 10 employers were powdered metals and carbon. It defines who we are.”

On Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., ECCOTA will host a viewing party for the debut of the new video for “The Factory Song.”

Along with showing the video, there will be live music performed by Titchner-Scott, a photography display and a celebration of the resilient spirit of the local area.

The video uses historical photos and video clips of some current industries while the song chronicles Elk County’s past and gives a glimpse at its future.

The video features footage from various locations around the area, including Embassy Powdered Metals in Emporium, Horizon Wood Products in Kersey and Straub Brewery in St. Marys.

Historic photographs used in the video are courtesy of Ray Beimel, the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township and local historians Bob and John Imhof and Kim Bonfardine.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend this multi-media event in the ECCOTA Gallery on Main Street in Ridgway.

For more information, please contact Sara Frank, gallery coordinator, at art@eccota.com or 814-772-7051.