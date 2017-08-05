Safe Tractor Driving Contest Held at Clearfield Fair

CLEARFIELD – A “Safe Tractor Driving” contest was held at the 157th Clearfield County Fair.

The place-winners were: Tyler Muth, first; Austin Fairman, second; Brandon Daubs, third; Lance Stone, fourth; and Aaron McCloskey, fifth.

Shown, in front from left, are: Daubs, McCloskey, Landon Fairman, Dylan Henry and Isakk Way (future drivers).

In the back, from left, are: Jayna Vicary, fair queen third runner-up; Rebecca Liddle, fair queen first runner-up; Stone; Emily Andrulonis, 2017 fair queen; Muth; Fairman; Cassie Folmar, fair queen second runner-up; and Kacie Means, fair queen fourth runner-up.

Fair officials would like to thank event sponsors, including: Leonard Farms in Frenchville, Kerr Cattle Co. and Mike Mayersky. They would also like to thank Ken Leonard and Mike Mayersky for serving as event judges.