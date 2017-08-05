Obituary Notice: Vivian “Jerri” Moline

Vivian “Jerri” Moline of Treasure Lake, DuBois, passed from life Aug. 5, 2017 at Christ the King Manor after several years of illness.

She was born in Clearfield County on Sept. 25, 1935, the daughter of Mae Frances Robbins and was later adopted by William Isaac Shaffer.

She spent her entire life in the DuBois area, graduating from Sandy High School in 1954.

On Sept. 1, 1956, she married Robert “Bob” Moline at Bethany Covenant Church. He survives of Treasure Lake.

They were long-time members of the Lakeside United Methodist Church in DuBois.

Together they had two daughters, Barbara Martini of Treasure Lake and Patricia Butler and her husband, David Butler of Napa, Calif.

She is survived by her loving granddaughter, Bethanie Martini of Bellevue, Ky., and her sister, Kathryn Radaker and her husband, Dave of Treasure Lake.

She had four step-grandchildren, Dr. Robert Martini, Shayne Martini, Aaron Butler and Adam Butler. She also had many nieces, nephews and three great-grandchildren she remained close to.

She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Forrest Shaffer and son-in-law, Robert Martini.

After high school, her busy career began as a telephone operator at Bell Telephone. It was followed by retail experience at Penn Traffic and the DuBois Mall, most significantly with the House of Cards, where she rose to the position of district manager and responsible for 13 stores.

After retirement, she became a Pampered Chef consultant. She was also the receptionist at Murray Ford in DuBois.

She founded and was the president of the Treasure Lake Garden Club. She served on the board of directors of the DuBois Concert Association as publicity chairwoman.

She was also actively involved in Ladies of the Lake, Christian Women’s and Red Hat Ladies Society.

She was a fan of jazz and enjoyed visits with her husband, Bob, to live performances in New York City clubs and to the Manassas Jazz Festival for nine years, as well as the Jacksonville, Florida Jazz Festival and many others. She was a talented and adventurous cook and had a “green thumb” her entire life.

Her family would like to thank the staff members of Christ the King Manor Memory Support Unit for their kindness and care shown during her stay there.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. with Pastor Bob Kirby officiating. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801 and The Robert P. Martini Scholarship Foundation, 673 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA 15801.

