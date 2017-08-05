Obituary Notice: Patricia J. Schmuck

Patricia J. Schmuck, 82, of DuBois died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born April 16, 1935 at Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Sarah (Erichson) Hutchinson.

In 1970, she married Jesse T. Schmuck. He survives and lives in DuBois.

She loved music. She and her husband were well-known as the “Country Couple” musical act, performing in the Williamsport and Lake Whales, Fla., areas for many years.

She’s survived by two daughters, Patricia Plummer of DuBois and Kathleen Lee of Germany; one son, Horace Schmuck of Warrensville, Pa.; one brother, Richard Hutchinson of Texas; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by an infant son.

There will be no public visitation.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church, Stone Side Village, DuBois, with Pastor Derek Miller officiating.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

