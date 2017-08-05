New Venezuelan assembly ousts attorney general Ortega

Venezuela’s newly installed National Constituent Assembly fired attorney general and regime critic Luisa Ortega Diaz in a unanimous vote Saturday morning, days after she said she’d investigate allegations of fraud in the elections that established the body.

The assembly, which has wide-ranging powers and is expected to rewrite the Venezuelan Constitution at the behest of leftist President Nicolás Maduro, also has prohibited Ortega from leaving the country and has frozen her assets.

The body of more than 530 members, virtually all of whom are Maduro supporters, loudly applauded the vote, broadcast live on state-run VTV.

The assembly was elected last weekend in a national vote boycotted by the opposition, which claims Maduro orchestrated it to bypass the existing, opposition-led legislature. Critics say the new assembly could erase the last traces of democracy in the South American country.

Just before she was fired, government troops prevented Ortega and some of her subordinates from entering her Caracas office building.

More than three dozen troops stood outside the building Saturday, pictures released by her press office show.

“This is a dictatorship — the abuse that is being experienced in Venezuela, the repression,” Ortega told reporters there.

The firing defied the regional Organization of American States, whose human rights commission Saturday warned the Venezuelan government to guarantee Ortega’s safety and allow her to continue as attorney general.

It cited what it said were comments by “high-ranking officials” indicating Ortega may face prosecution by Maduro’s regime.

The vote to remove Ortega came a day after the assembly’s members took oaths of office. On Friday, assembly leader Delcy Rodriguez, a former Venezuelan foreign minister, warned that “justice will come” to some members of the opposition.

Now ousted, Ortega has lost the immunity from prosecution that Venezuelan government officials enjoy.

Probe over vote may have been last straw

Once a staunch supporter of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez’s leftist movement, Ortega recently became a critic of the government under Maduro, Chavez’s handpicked successor.

Her decision to investigate Sunday’s election for the National Constituent Assembly may have been a final straw.

At issue was the government’s announcement that more than 8 million people — about 41.53% of registered voters — went to the polls.

That figure was disputed by London-based Smartmatic, which has provided voting technology for Venezuela since 2004.

Smartmatic CEO Antonio Mugica said the government’s tally was at least 1 million votes higher than what the firm recorded.

Maduro disputed the allegations and blasted Mugica, but Ortega launched an investigation into potential voter fraud.

Ortega said this week her office was investigating four of five directors of the National Electoral Council “for this very scandalous act that could generate more violence in the country than what we have already experienced.”

“Probably, voter data doesn’t even match half of” the reported turnout, she said.

Months of strife

The National Constituent Assembly’s election follows months of sometimes deadly anti-regime protests and an economic crisis that led many to leave Venezuela in search of easier access to food and medicine.

Maduro has said the election was needed to help the government establish order; his opponents claim the new body is illegitimate, and that Maduro wanted to get around the opposition-led parliament.

That existing parliament, meanwhile, has indicated it will continue meeting — raising prospects that two camps may claim to be the country’s legitimate government.

On Thursday, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the United States won’t recognize Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly because “the process was rigged from the start” and “the election lacked credible international observation.”

Maduro and Chavez

Maduro is aligned with the political movement of Chavez, Venezuela’s President from 1999 until his death in 2013.

Chavez trumpeted a brand of socialism — dubbed Chavismo — in which he increased subsidies to the poor and fixed prices for goods but alienated Venezuela from foreign investors who were spooked by his anti-American rhetoric. Chavez chose Maduro to succeed him as interim President, and he narrowly won election in December 2013.

Venezuela became dependent on selling its oil abroad, and income suffered when the price of oil per barrel dropped. Inflation has soared, and unemployment could reach 25% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

For months, Venezuela has struggled with the collapsing economy and a standoff between Maduro and the opposition. His opponents wanted to impeach him after they won a National Assembly majority in 2015, but he stacked the Supreme Court with his supporters, blocking any impeachment attempts.

The Supreme Court briefly attempted to dissolve the National Assembly in March, sparking a wave of nearly daily protests. More than 120 people have been killed in the ongoing unrest.