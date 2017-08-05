Justin Gatlin beats Usain Bolt on Jamaican’s last solo race

There was to be no triumphant end to Usain Bolt’s final individual race.

The great Jamaican will retire after the IAAF World Championships in London, bringing the curtain down on an incomparable career.

But in the 100m final on Saturday he had to settle for bronze as the controversial American Justin Gatlin secured a surprise victory in a season’s best 9.92 seconds.

Compatriot Christian Coleman (9.94) took silver, with eight-time Olympic champion Bolt, still the reigning 100m and 200m world record holder, in bronze, clocking 9.95 seconds.

Gatlin entered London’s Olympic Stadium with the crowd’s boos ringing in his ears. The 35-year-old is regarded by many as the sport’s villain after twice being banned for doping offenses. He was also jeered in the heats and semifinals.

But the 2004 Olympic champion said he “tuned out” the supporters’ din to claim a victory which wrecked Bolt’s farewell.

A glorious career

Gatlin genuflected to the Jamaican after his victory. Despite failing to claim a 12th world title, the night still belonged to the fastest man in history.

It was Bolt who was the last athlete to leave the track as he treated the 50,000-strong capacity crowd, and a throng of photographers, to his celebratory “To Da World” pose.

The crowd had come expecting Bolt to secure a 20th Olympic and world gold medal, but with his 31st birthday fast approaching this was a season too far.

He had only dipped under 10 seconds once this season prior to these championships and — though earlier in the week he declared himself ready to defend his world crown — he did not seem like the Bolt of old.

There was a little fooling around on the start line, but not with the same gusto as in the past.

After a disappointing start the Jamaican, for the first time in his career at a major championship, was grimacing as he dipped for the line, straining for a glorious end to his individual career.

