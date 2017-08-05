Clearfield McDonald’s to Hold Ribbon-Cutting

CLEARFIELD – At 10 a.m. Monday, a formal ribbon cutting ceremony will celebrate the recent transformation of McDonald’s® of Clearfield, near Interstate 80 and Route 879.

As part of the ceremony, guests are eligible to enter an in-restaurant raffle for the chance to win a brand new 40-inch smart TV.

The restaurant recently debuted a re-energized design and revamped accommodations that elevate the McDonald’s customer dining experience.

The remodel now allows guests to experience McDonald’s in a new and unexpected way, with a new level of choice, engagement and service.

The first of its kind in this area, the redesigned restaurant will evolve how customers order, how they pay and how they’re served.

This new restaurant model has been successfully rolled out in more than 2,600 McDonald’s restaurants globally and 1,000-plus nationally.

For those looking to order at their own pace, new digital self-order kiosks make ordering and paying for a meal easy. Kiosks empower guests to browse the menu, find new options and tailor their meal just the way they want.

Among the new menu options at McDonald’s of Clearfield are Signature Crafted recipes, where customers can order 100 percent beef or juicy grilled or crispy chicken, picking an artisan roll or sesame seed bun and choosing from one of three new signature crafted recipes – Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon or Signature Siracha.

All Signature Crafted recipes include quality ingredients like guacamole made with Hass avocados, crispy Applewood smoked bacon and grilled onions.

The restaurant also features an expanded and redesigned lobby area, updated décor, improved restaurant service and more.

Clearfield employees are placing a higher emphasis on hospitality by focusing on greeting customers, assisting with technology and ensuring a clean, welcoming environment.

In addition, the location will soon offer mobile ordering and pay options through the McDonald’s app to simplify customer pick up.

“We are excited to be able to offer the wonderful people of Clearfield an enhanced dining experience,” said Owner/Operator John Coyle.

“We appreciate and value our guests’ feedback on this new experience, and we’re looking forward to offering them a new way to dine at McDonald’s.”

The modernized restaurant aims to elevate the customer experience to provide a more convenient, personalized and pleasant visit that leverages technology to enhance the enjoyment of McDonald’s food and beverages, all in a more modern and exciting restaurant environment.

“Our restaurant is part of a global effort to evolve the restaurant experience for our customers,” said Coyle. “We are working to develop a contemporary and modern restaurant experience that takes into account our unique community.”