Clearfield County Fair Schedule: Saturday, Aug. 5

CLEARFIELD – The 157th Clearfield County Fair will close out Saturday, Aug. 5. Below is the full schedule of events. Gates and buildings are open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

7:15 a.m. – 8:15 a.m., YMCA Fair Fun 5K/Kids 100-Yard Dash Registration, Grove Stage

8:30 a.m., YMCA Fair Fun 5K/Kids 100-Yard Dash

9 a.m., 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale, Show Ring

11 a.m., Hogway Speedway, Expo II Plaza

12 p.m., Reithoffer Amusements

12 p.m., Dan & Galla Musical Show, Grove Stage

12 p.m. – 8 p.m., First Bite Fishing Tank, Expo II Plaza

12 p.m., Areli Equine Entertainment, Grandstand

12:15 p.m., On the Edge Bike Show, Expo II Plaza

1:30 p.m., Wolves of the World, Expo II Plaza

2 p.m., Josh Squared Band, Grove Stage

2:15 p.m., Bears of Bearadise Ranch, Expo II Plaza

2:30 p.m., Hogway Speedway, Expo II Plaza

3:30 p.m., On the Edge Bike Show, Expo II Plaza

3:30 p.m., Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub 6-Pound Burger Team Challenge, Grove Stage

4:30 p.m., Wolves of the World, Expo II Plaza

5 p.m., Josh Squared Band, Grove Stage

5 p.m., Bears of Bearadise Ranch, Expo II Plaza

5:30 p.m., Hogway Speedway, Expo II Plaza

6 p.m., On the Edge Bike Show, Expo II Plaza

7 p.m., Wolves of the World, Expo II Plaza

7 p.m., Queensryche with Kix & Autograph, Grandstand

7:30 p.m., Hogway Speedway, Expo II Plaza

8 p.m., Josh Squared Band, Grove Stage

8 p.m., Bears of Bearadise Ranch, Expo II Plaza

9 p.m., Dan & Galla Musical Show, Grove Stage

12 a.m., Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department Drawing, Fire Department Stand

12 a.m., American Legion Chance Drawing, American Legion Stand