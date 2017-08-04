Home / Crime / Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

warrant-list

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159
Vincent S. Aaron Bench Warrant
Mary K. Bathurst Bench Warrant
Richard A. Breeden Bench Warrant
Joshua E. Burnside Bench Warrant
Kayla Carter Bench Warrant
Kenneth C. Chelton Jr. Bench Warrant
Walter N. Church Bench Warrant
Kimberly M. Clark Bench Warrant
Miranda L. Clark Bench Warrant
Angela M. Crook Bench Warrant
Kenneth J. Dotzler Bench Warrant
Miranda D. Hamilton Bench Warrant
Mark A. Harris Bench Warrant
Howard W. Hartzfeld Jr. Bench Warrant
Dylan J.D. Haywood Bench Warrant
Angel D. Hollabaugh Bench Warrant
Joseph P. Hoover Jr. Bench Warrant
Barry L. Houdeshell Bench Warrant
Lauren L. Hyson Bench Warrant
Kyle B. Jennings Bench Warrant
Jeremy A. May Bench Warrant
Ashonte McCann  Bench Warrant
Hazen L. McCartney Bench Warrant
Matthew J. Mills Bench Warrant
Corey Morgan Bench Warrant
Courtney M. Mortimer Bench Warrant
Jesse A. Musselman Bench Warrant
Nicholas W. Ogden Bench Warrant
James J. Peters Bench Warrant
Julie S. Peters Bench Warrant
Steven J. Riley Bench Warrant
Tiana Leialohapanoke Robbins Bench Warrant
Derik Rougeux Bench Warrant
William W. Schoening III Bench Warrant
Thomas J. Schram Bench Warrant
Robert D. Slovinsky Bench Warrant
Andrea J. Snyder Bench Warrant
Vincent E. Spencer Bench Warrant
Darik S. Swatsworth Bench Warrant
Adam L. Sypin Bench Warrant
Michael D. Warrick Bench Warrant
Justin L. Wayne Bench Warrant
Victoria Williams Bench Warrant
Preston J. Wisor Bench Warrant
Cassandra M. Witherite Bench Warrant
David C. Wooster Bench Warrant
   

 

PHOTO SLIDESHOW: Full Pull Productions Truck & Tractor Pulls

Related Posts

One thought on “Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Leave a Reply