Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department
|Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159
|Vincent S. Aaron
|Bench Warrant
|Mary K. Bathurst
|Bench Warrant
|Richard A. Breeden
|Bench Warrant
|Joshua E. Burnside
|Bench Warrant
|Kayla Carter
|Bench Warrant
|Kenneth C. Chelton Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Walter N. Church
|Bench Warrant
|Kimberly M. Clark
|Bench Warrant
|Miranda L. Clark
|Bench Warrant
|Angela M. Crook
|Bench Warrant
|Kenneth J. Dotzler
|Bench Warrant
|Miranda D. Hamilton
|Bench Warrant
|Mark A. Harris
|Bench Warrant
|Howard W. Hartzfeld Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Dylan J.D. Haywood
|Bench Warrant
|Angel D. Hollabaugh
|Bench Warrant
|Joseph P. Hoover Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Barry L. Houdeshell
|Bench Warrant
|Lauren L. Hyson
|Bench Warrant
|Kyle B. Jennings
|Bench Warrant
|Jeremy A. May
|Bench Warrant
|Ashonte McCann
|Bench Warrant
|Hazen L. McCartney
|Bench Warrant
|Matthew J. Mills
|Bench Warrant
|Corey Morgan
|Bench Warrant
|Courtney M. Mortimer
|Bench Warrant
|Jesse A. Musselman
|Bench Warrant
|Nicholas W. Ogden
|Bench Warrant
|James J. Peters
|Bench Warrant
|Julie S. Peters
|Bench Warrant
|Steven J. Riley
|Bench Warrant
|Tiana Leialohapanoke Robbins
|Bench Warrant
|Derik Rougeux
|Bench Warrant
|William W. Schoening III
|Bench Warrant
|Thomas J. Schram
|Bench Warrant
|Robert D. Slovinsky
|Bench Warrant
|Andrea J. Snyder
|Bench Warrant
|Vincent E. Spencer
|Bench Warrant
|Darik S. Swatsworth
|Bench Warrant
|Adam L. Sypin
|Bench Warrant
|Michael D. Warrick
|Bench Warrant
|Justin L. Wayne
|Bench Warrant
|Victoria Williams
|Bench Warrant
|Preston J. Wisor
|Bench Warrant
|Cassandra M. Witherite
|Bench Warrant
|David C. Wooster
|Bench Warrant
B. DavIs is staying in the camper behind his dads on Spring Valley ?