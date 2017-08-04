NH Gov. Chris Sununu calls Trump’s ‘drug-infested den’ comment an ‘aspersion’

New Hampshire’s governor said Friday that Donald Trump’s comment calling the state a “drug-infested den” was an “aspersion upon the entire state.”

“We know the President has the tendency to speak in hyperbole and tweet things out and all that stuff, but you can’t go out and just cast this misconception, aspersion upon the entire state,” Gov. Chris Sununu told WMUR.

On Thursday, a transcript of a phone call between Trump Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in which Trump attributed his win in New Hampshire to the opioid epidemic was published by The Washington Post.

“I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den,” Trump said, according to the transcript from January 27.

Earlier this week, the White House commission dedicated to analyzing the opioid crisis in the United States recommended the President declare a national public health emergency over the epidemic.

“Of course, of course, look, when you have the fastest-growing economy, all of the great things we have with travel and tourism, that fact that we are still the best state in the country to live and work and raise a family, this mischaracterization of words like that, there is no place for that,” Sununu said to WMUR.