BREAKING: State Police Investigating Alleged Rape

SNYDER TOWNSHIP – State police at DuBois are investigating the alleged rape of a teenage girl that happened in 2015 in Snyder Township.

State police say it happened on Rattlesnake Road between May 10 and Oct. 30 of 2015. On Wednesday state police took Austin Hidinger, 21, of Brockway into custody on an arrest warrant.

Hidinger has been charged with rape, F1, three counts; statutory sexual assault, F2, three counts; sexual abuse of children, F3, 26 counts; corruption of minors, M1, 26 counts; and indecent assault, M2, three counts.

Bail was set at 10 percent of $100,000 by Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak in Brookville. Hidinger was able to post bail and released the following day.