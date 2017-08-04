Alabama’s Roy Moore blasts super PAC ads

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, a candidate in the Alabama Senate race for Jeff Sessions’ former seat, slammed ads from a super PAC supporting Sen. Luther Strange as “scurrilous” and vile Friday night.

“In this campaign, both myself and Congressman (Mo) Brooks have been attacked by scurrilous, false, and deceiving and misleading ads out of Washington DC by a super PAC designed to keep people there they want to keep there,” Moore said at a candidate forum held by the Shelby County Republican Party.

Quoting the headline of a news article that declared that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was “waging war down South,” Moore said that McConnell was “waging war because he’s afraid that he’ll get somebody in the Senate that he can’t control.”

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC founded by GOP operative Karl Rove and aligned with McConnell, has spent millions on ads supporting Strange and opposing Brooks, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. The group released its first ad targeting Moore this week.

Both Brooks and Moore have been vocal about the group’s involvement in the Alabama race.

Strange was appointed to serve in the Senate earlier this year after President Donald Trump named Jeff Sessions as attorney general.

The special election primary is August 15. If no candidate emerges with 50% of the vote, the top-two candidates would proceed to a runoff September 26. The general election will be held December 12.