Two die after plane makes emergency landing on Portugal beach

Two people were killed when a small plane made an emergency landing at a beach in Costa da Caparica in Portugal.

The victims were an 8-year-old girl and a 56-year-old man, the Portuguese National Maritime Authority said on Wednesday. The two were not related.

Both victims were caught by surprise on the beach and unable to avoid the impact when the aircraft made the emergency landing, officials said.

A teenage girl was also slightly injured while dodging the plane, said Cmdr. Jose Isabel of the Portuguese Maritime Police. All the victims were Portuguese, Isabel said.

Two men who were on board the plane, an instructor and a pilot, were unharmed. The cause of the emergency landing is unknown.

None of the people involved have been identified.

Isabel said the plane was a training plane and the men were conducting a “navigational training.”

The pilot and instructor will be presented at the Portuguese Public Ministry on Thursday, where a prosecutor will speak to them. They have already spoken to police, Isabel said.