Persistence and Hard Work Key to Success for LHU Clearfield Grad

CLEARFIELD – Sara Graham’s story has been one of drive, duty, accomplishing goals and overcoming challenges.

The Clearfield native earned her degree from LHU Clearfield in May of 2017, 10 years after finishing a general education diploma.

Completing a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in management were a dream come true for Graham but certainly not unexpected given her focus and determination.

A significant part of Graham’s story has been her commitment to serving others, including her country.

In 2006, while still in high school, she joined the Army National Guard and she completed her basic training in the 2008. She is currently part of the 28th Military Police Company based in Johnstown.

According to Graham, “The Army has taught me to be resilient. It has taught me what I am capable of. I had to be strong. I had to be tough and had to learn to get back up when knocked down.”

Graham began as a full-time student in 2013 and selected LHU Clearfield because of the “feel of the campus, the close knit community and the convenience of being close to home.”

Graham knew that she wanted a career where she could continue to lead and serve others, so the business major was a good fit.

“The struggles I have been through in life have made me who I am; so, for me, my passion in life is to help others succeed and to help show others it can be done,” she said.

Her time at LHU Clearfield was filled with juggling work, school, military responsibilities and family. “It was crazy at times,” said Graham, “particularly when my daughter was born in the middle of spring semester 2014.”

Despite having all of these balls in the air at one time, she still had time to support her fellow students by tutoring math at the learning resource center.

Graham’s full-time career started sooner than even she expected. In May of 2016, a year prior to graduation, she was recruited by Wal-Mart Transportation.

Now serving as a customer service manager, she supervises office personnel, coordinates driver schedules and connects with stores to provide support.

“One of my favorite parts of working at Wal-Mart is being able to contribute to different community events, particularly if it involves the military,” said Graham.