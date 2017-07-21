Kling Requests Meeting with Public Works Committee over Maintenance Concerns

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough Council heard some concerns from street foreman Todd Kling last night, who asked for a meeting between himself and the members of the Public Works Committee in the next week.

Kling expressed concerns about people doing maintenance and repair work on fire engines without contacting maintenance, but then later contacting him and saying work needed to be done.

Kling said council had agreed several years ago that any maintenance on vehicles would go through his department through work orders, and the other departments do this.

However, recently he has found that work is being done on the fire trucks without his knowledge, and then he is called when there is a problem.

Kling is also concerned with the wall and railing on Williams Street, which are deteriorating. Council members discussed several months ago whether this was an issue for the borough or R.J. Corman Railroad Co. and no action has been taken since.

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said the borough would like to close the section of street entirely, but the money to do so properly isn’t available.

There was disagreement on whether she and Kling had discussed securing the railing with concrete, and Kling said this is another issue he wants to talk with the committee about before the Fireman’s Parade and before someone gets hurt.

Later, when reviewing recommendations from the Public Safety Committee, which included an expenditure of $1,365 to Hunter Peterbuilt for the repair of a coolant overflow tank on Engine 1, council member Jim Kling asked if there had been a work order for this, and the matter was discussed further.

Jim Kling said he understood the purpose of having work orders for each repair was so that a paper trail record would be kept. Stott said with an item like this, a copy of the bill would be kept as a record.

After further discussion, Jim Kling withdrew his remark, stating his point had been made on the need to follow whatever policies the council has set in place.

Under police, council was informed that there has been a rash of vandalism with someone throwing eggs at cars during the night and causing damage. Anyone with any knowledge of the incidents is asked to call police.

Residents are also reminded to lock their cars as there have been several break-ins as well.

A resident addressed council about the alley beside her home in East End. She wanted to know if there is an ordinance or other policy regarding who can park in an alley and if there are restrictions if parking makes going through the alley dangerous.

She noted there have been some problems with accidents and near accidents recently. Council agreed to have the police and code enforcement look into the matter and also noted that there is not a borough-wide policy on alleys because they vary in width across the borough.

Council approved the matters addressed during the committee meeting last week in addition to some other matters. Traffic control on Sept. 3 for the Tour de Susquehanna was approved, pending completion of paperwork and approval from the state Department of Transportation.

Also, Stott was approved to hire, at her discretion, two part-time, seasonal employees to work with the street department.