Pennsylvania Woman Killed by Stray Bullet While Riding in Car with Husband

North Hopewell Township, PA (WPMT) — A York County woman was killed Saturday when she was struck by a stray bullet.

It happened around 3:45 p.m., on the 2500-block of Myers School Road in North Hopewell Township, York County.

State Police say 55-year old Nancy Folcomer, of Red Lion, was the front seat passenger in a car with her husband. They were traveling east on Myers School Road, when a 9mm bullet struck Mrs. Folcomer in the shoulder. She died from her injuries a short time later at the scene.

The State Police investigation revealed that at the time Mrs. Folcomer was shot, two people had been shooting a pistol on private property nearby. Two men, a 21-year old and a 42-year old, both of Red Lion, were arrested. They are facing Involuntary Manslaughter charges; their names have not been released at this time.

An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday to determine Mrs. Folcomer’s exact cause of death. Pennsylvania State Police is continuing to investigate.

