UMI Performance to Hold Cruise-In, Autocross Event on Aug. 11-12

PHILIPSBURG – UMI Performance Inc. has announced its 2017 Cruise-In/Autocross event will take place Aug. 11-12 in Philipsburg.

This year’s Cruise-In will feature two days of autocross at the Mid State Airport. It will be followed by the traditional afternoon car show and cruise at the Philipsburg Super Bowl on Aug. 12.

Food, drinks, a DJ and live music from local favorite Joe Quick will make the Cruise-In a fun time, according to event organizers.

T-shirt sales will again benefit the Emily Whitehead Foundation and as always, the Cruise-In car show will be free of charge and not a judged event.

“It’s all about the fun and seeing the best local cars,” event organizers say. “The autocross event is an exciting addition and will bring a new crop of cars and fans to our small town.”

Since 2003, UMI has been steadily expanding and is attracting the attention of automotive enthusiasts worldwide.

In order to market its chassis and suspension products, UMI has been attending Pro-Touring events up and down the East Coast, racing and generating excitement.

Around this time last year, UMI President, Ryan Kirkwood, had the idea to bring a destination event to Philipsburg.

“We’ve had the UMI Cruise-In for the past five years (at the bowling alley and also once downtown),” event organizers say. “The event was very well-received, but we wanted something more. That something is autocross.”

The 2017 Cruise-in will be a destination event with two days of racing at Mid-State Airport followed by the traditional Cruise at the Philipsburg Super Bowl.

Spectators are welcome to attend free of charge at the race venue. Additionally, ride-alongs with UMI drivers and the other competitors are encouraged and free of charge.

Event organizers say this type of high-octane autocross racing provides high-speed thrills in a safe, controlled environment. Many of the Pro-Tour regulars have signed up already from 10 states as well as Canada.

“Often, the winning and 10th place cars can time within a second of each other,” event organizers say, adding “there is a chance you may have never seen anything like it, but on Aug. 11-12, you can.”