Shared Housing Available in Clearfield County

Mature Resources Foundation in conjunction with the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. provides a viable option for individuals seeking to age in place in the community.

Home sharing offers choice, companionship, neighborhood stabilization, emotional well-being, independence and decency.

It is an arrangement in which two or more unrelated people share a house. Each person will have their own room for privacy and a place to make their own.

A common dining room and living room offers individuals interaction with others who live in the home.

Family style gatherings allow individuals with the ability to develop lasting relationships with others and to reduce the isolation that may be experienced when living alone.

In addition, some of the other benefits of shared housing are expense sharing, emotional and peripheral support and relief from home maintenance requirements.

Opportunities are available for home sharing. If you or someone you know wants to remain in the community, but struggles to maintain their housing needs, home sharing may be an option.

For more information about home sharing opportunities, as well as an application, please call 814-765-2696 (Ask for Julie.) or by e-mail at mail@ccaaa.net.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.