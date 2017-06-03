Relationships Smarts Classes Available to Teens

CLEARFIELD – Real Relationships, a program of Children’s Aid Society, will offer free “Relationships Smarts Plus” classes for students in grades 9-12, starting July 25 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at their office, located at 216 N. Third St., Clearfield.

Classes will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for five weeks. Participants receive a free meal and a $10 gift card at each class. Games, activities and giveaways are included.

The program empowers teens with skills, knowledge and techniques they will need to form and maintain healthy relationships now and in the future.

Topics addressed at the classes include exploring core morals and values, how to use the low-risk deciding approach in relationship decisions, learning what positive communication looks like, identifying relationship expectations and relationship safety topics, such as teen dating violence, risky sexual behavior and preventing sexually-transmitted diseases and pregnancy.

To enroll a teen or for more information, please call 814-205-4193 or e-mail realrelationships@childaid.org.