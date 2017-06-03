Londoners offer cups of tea to those affected by terror attacks

Londoners responded in classic British fashion after apparent terror attacks rocked their city on Saturday evening — offering cups of tea to those affected.

“Live around the corner, can offer shelter / cups of tea (these are the only good people in this whole scenario),” Kieran Glennon tweeted.

Hundreds of other kindhearted Londoners offered up “cuppas,” as well as spare beds and rides, for those stranded after the attacks, which targeted London Bridge and nearby Borough Market.

Lydia Hamilton, who said she lived near the site of the attack, posted on Twitter: “I live about 15 mins from London Bridge if anyone needs somewhere to stay, charger, tea, a comfy sofa, somewhere safe DM me. #LondonBridge”

A van rammed several pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday evening, according to an eyewitness. Not far away, a stabbing rampage targeted people in Borough Market, a pedestrian area where many people were out at restaurants and bars.

At least 20 patients had been taken to six hospitals, according to London Ambulance Service.