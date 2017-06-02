UK police find ‘significant’ car in Manchester bomb investigation

Police in Britain say they have found a car they believe to be “significant” to their investigation into Manchester bomber Salman Abedi.

Greater Manchester police said Friday that a white Nissan Micra found in the city points to Abedi’s whereabouts between May 18 and 22, in the lead-up to the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert, which left 22 people dead, as well as Abedi himself.

“This is potentially a significant development in the investigation,” Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said in a statement.

Officers are currently at the location and are assessing the car as an evacuation is carried out, the police statement said. There is a 100-meter cordon in place as a precaution, and police asked people to avoid the area.

“We are very interested in anything people can tell us about the movements of this car, and who was in it, over the past months. We are also interested in any information about who may have had access to the car or who may have gone to and from it,” Jackson said.

Details have emerged about the bomber since the attack, including that he had traveled to Libya for three weeks before carrying out the bombing.

The attack on May 22 prompted Britain to raise its terror threat alert to critical, the highest level, for the first time in a decade. It has since dropped back down to severe, which means an attack is highly likely.