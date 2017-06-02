Tillerson shrugs off significance of Paris decision

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shrugged off the significance of the Trump administration’s decision to pull out of the Paris agreement on Friday, emphasizing the US’s “terrific record” on reducing greenhouse gas emissions before the deal was implemented.

He added that he hopes people can “keep (the decision) in perspective.”

Tillerson, who had previously voiced support for the climate agreement, said at the State Department he doesn’t see the US reversing course on emissions reductions in the future.

US allies have largely panned the Trump administration’s decision to leave the deal.