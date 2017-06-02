State Department won’t say if Tillerson attended Trump climate speech

The State Department is declining to say whether Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attended President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was pulling the US out of the Paris climate agreement, and instead referred questions about his attendance to the White House.

Tillerson was not seen by CNN reporters who attended the Rose Garden event and was not pictured sitting next to several other cabinet secretaries in the front row. CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

The former CEO of ExxonMobil had advised the President not to abandon the accord, which sets voluntary carbon emissions reduction targets.

On Friday, in his first public remarks since the announcement, Tillerson shrugged off the significance of Trump’s decision, emphasizing the United States’ “terrific record” on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and saying he hopes people can “keep (the decision) in perspective.”

“Well, it was a policy decision,” Tillerson told reporters at the State Department. “And I think it’s important that everyone recognize the United States has a terrific record on reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions.”

“I don’t think we’re going to change our ongoing efforts to reduce those emissions in the future,” he added. “So hopefully, people can keep it in perspective.”

In his confirmation hearing in January, Tillerson said he thought it was “important that the United States maintain its seat at the table” on the issue of climate change, adding, “No one country is going to solve this alone.”

US allies have publicly criticized the Trump administration’s decision to leave the deal, which was signed by the Obama administration and took effect in November.

Only two other countries had previously rejected the accord: Nicaragua — which felt the deal did not go far enough in cutting emissions — and Syria.

Tillerson heads to Australia and New Zealand this weekend, where the President’s decision is sure to be raised by his foreign counterparts.

Australia’s Prime Minister told reporters earlier on Friday that Trump’s decision to leave the Paris agreement — and earlier decision to abandon the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement — “herald a US withdrawal from global leadership.”