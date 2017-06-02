Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department
|Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159
|James M. Barto
|Bench Warrant
|Kirk J. Bloom
|Bench Warrant
|Michael L. Bloom Sr.
|Bench Warrant
|Ronald R. Bowling Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Brandon H. Corman
|Bench Warrant
|Brian D. Demi
|Bench Warrant
|Dalton G. Dickey
|Bench Warrant
|Candy A. Duprez
|Bench Warrant
|Trent Filler
|Bench Warrant
|Roy J. Foltz
|Bench Warrant
|Anastasia L. Forrest
|Bench Warrant
|Nicole D. Gearhart
|Bench Warrant
|Joshua D. Good
|Bench Warrant
|Tanisha R. Gower
|Bench Warrant
|Bruce S. Groff
|Bench Warrant
|Timothy E. Hockenberry
|Bench Warrant
|Joseph M. Hunter
|Bench Warrant
|William L. Jackson
|Bench Warrant
|Justin A. Jordan
|Bench Warrant
|Alice Keith
|Bench Warrant
|Sean P. Kelley
|Bench Warrant
|Patrick D. Knepp
|Bench Warrant
|Ryan W. Kritzer
|Bench Warrant
|Merlin R. Loomis Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Joseph M. Martin
|Bench Warrant
|Lisa A. Penrod
|Bench Warrant
|James H. Plummer IV
|Bench Warrant
|Cory L. Reinard
|Bench Warrant
|William L. Rollick Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Sondra Schmoke
|Bench Warrant
|Austin R. Servidea
|Bench Warrant
|Todd R. Snedden
|Bench Warrant
|John T. Varner
|Bench Warrant
|Lucas D. Webb
|Bench Warrant
|Mona N. Wieland
|Bench Warrant
|Jennifer M. Williams
|Bench Warrant
B. DavIs is staying in the camper behind his dads on Spring Valley ?