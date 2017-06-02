Home / Crime / Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

warrant-list

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159
James M. Barto Bench Warrant
Kirk J. Bloom Bench Warrant
Michael L. Bloom Sr. Bench Warrant
Ronald R. Bowling Jr. Bench Warrant
Brandon H. Corman Bench Warrant
Brian D. Demi Bench Warrant
Dalton G. Dickey Bench Warrant
Candy A. Duprez Bench Warrant
Trent Filler Bench Warrant
Roy J. Foltz Bench Warrant
Anastasia L. Forrest Bench Warrant
Nicole D. Gearhart Bench Warrant
Joshua D. Good Bench Warrant
Tanisha R. Gower Bench Warrant
Bruce S. Groff Bench Warrant
Timothy E. Hockenberry Bench Warrant
Joseph M. Hunter Bench Warrant
William L. Jackson Bench Warrant
Justin A. Jordan Bench Warrant
Alice Keith Bench Warrant
Sean P. Kelley Bench Warrant
Patrick D. Knepp  Bench Warrant
Ryan W. Kritzer Bench Warrant
Merlin R. Loomis Jr. Bench Warrant
Joseph M. Martin Bench Warrant
Lisa A. Penrod Bench Warrant
James H. Plummer IV Bench Warrant
Cory L. Reinard Bench Warrant
William L. Rollick Jr. Bench Warrant
Sondra Schmoke Bench Warrant
Austin R. Servidea Bench Warrant
Todd R. Snedden Bench Warrant
John T. Varner Bench Warrant
Lucas D. Webb Bench Warrant
Mona N. Wieland Bench Warrant
Jennifer M. Williams Bench Warrant
   

 

