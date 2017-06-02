Obituary Notice: Harry Nida

Harry Nida, 95, a long-time resident of Houtzdale, died Monday, May 29, 2017 at Solaris Healthcare in Merritt Island, Fla.

Born June 21, 1921 in Smith Mills Pa., he was the son of the late John and Fannie (Kaballa) Nida.

From 1937-1941, he served with the Civilian Conservation Corps in Arizona.

He was a professional welder with his expertise developed during World War II while building Naval and Merchant ships, and it advanced on oil pipelines.

He continued with 40-plus years in the coal industry. He was a UMW 60-year member in good standing with District2 Local 1520.

He is survived by three children, John Nida of Merritt Island, Fla., Judy Custard of Tyrone and Neal Nida of Virginia; six grandchildren, John Nida Jr., Nicholas Nida, Greg Nida Jr., Stephen Custard, Bryan Andrew Nida and Lorraine Marie Nida; and six great-grandchildren, Jessica, Lyndsey, Sky, Zachery, Levi and Logan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie (Murawski) Nida; a son, Gregory Nida; a grandson, Patrick Custard; a brother, Frank Nida; and four sisters, Anna, Kathryn, Marion and Nancy.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, June 9 and from 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey. Parastas will be sung at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at the St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ramey. The Rev. Anthony Balistreri will officiate the services. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Ukrainian Cemetery, Ramey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, P.O. Box 205, Ramey, PA 16671.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.