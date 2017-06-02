Obituary Notice: Betty J. Guiher

Betty Jane Guiher, 79, of Grampian died Thursday, June 1, 2017, at the home of her sister, Mildred Frantz in Sykesville after a lengthy illness.

Born May 6, 1938 in Westville, she was the daughter of Lloyd Franklin and Mable (Foust) Neiswonger.

Mrs. Guiher was a homemaker. She, along with her husband, co-owned Guiher’s Greenhouse in Grampian.

She was a member of the Faith Bible Church in Lumber City. She was also a member of the Penn Grange and had volunteered for Meals on Wheels of CCAAA.

On Dec. 29, 1956, in the Grampian Church of God, she wed Leonard Guiher, who preceded her in death Feb. 17, 2002.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, June Hirth; and brothers, Art, Edward, Merle, Eugene, John and Frank Neiswonger.

Surviving are six children, Cheryl Kunik and her husband, John of Hartwell, Ga., Edward Nolder and his wife, Holly of Cleveland, Texas, Leonard Guiher Jr. and his wife, Rachel and Franklin Guiher and his wife, Mary, both of Hepburnia, Diane Mable Zortman and her husband, LeRoy of Clarksville, Tenn.; and Barbara Hamilton and her husband, Warren of Curwensville.

Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Mildred Frantz of Sykesville and William Neiswonger and his wife, Wanda of North Tonawanda, NY.

Services for Mrs. Guiher will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Faith Bible Church, 398 Grandview Rd., Curwensville, with the Rev. Scott Schultz officiating. Burial will be in the Friends Cemetery in Grampian

Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. and from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Faith Bible Church, 398 Grandview Rd., Curwensville, PA 16833.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.