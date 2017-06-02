GANT Police Blotter

Clearfield Borough
- Police arrested a male after he was allegedly observed highly intoxicated along North Third Street. He was transported to the jail.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a mother and child who were not answering the door or phone at a NW Fourth Avenue residence. Police found there wasn’t anyone at home.
- Police received a report about an alleged assault on Bigler Avenue.
- Police received a report about a suspicious male on Daisy Street.
- Lawrence Township police were assisted with locating an elderly male who had not returned home. Police located the male at a business, and he was found to be OK.
- Police are investigating a report about an alleged incident of harassment from an East Market Street resident.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about an incident that was deemed civil in nature at a business along the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway.
- Police received a report about a suspicious person on Highview Road. However, they were gone prior to police arrival.
- Police received a report about a disabled vehicle at a business along the Clearfield-Shawville Highway.
- Police received a report about truancy at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School. Police said a known student left school property.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a Mount Joy Road resident.
- Police received a report about child custody issues.
- Police received a report about a dog locked inside a vehicle at the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
- Police received an animal complaint that occurred on Hidden Valley Lane.
- Police received a parking complaint that occurred on Dorey Street.
- Police received a report about a deer-versus-vehicle accident at the intersection of Carbon Mine Road and the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of an elderly male from Welch Avenue.
- Police received a report about a neighbor dispute on Turnpike Avenue.
- Police picked up a female on several warrants.
- Police received a parking complaint that occurred on Daisy Street Extension.
- Police received a report about a minor vehicle accident, which involved a deer, along the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway.