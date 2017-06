HYDE — The Clearfield Area High School baseball team’s PIAA Class AAAA first-round playoff game with South Park has been booked for Monday at 2 p.m. on Kuntz Field in Punxsutawney, athletic director Robert Gearhart announced.

The District 9 champion Bison will take a 15-7 record into their first state tourney game since 2003, while the District 7 (WPIAL) runner-up Eagles check in at 20-3.