Watch a jazz band play before Trump exits the climate deal

Attendees of President Donald Trump’s Paris climate agreement announcement were treated to a performance by the Marine Corps band — a moment that took off on social media.

The four-piece ensemble was set up in the White House Rose Garden and performed several jazzy numbers prior to the President’s announcement.

Many on social media remarked that they had never seen such a performance ahead of a presidential announcement. Others lampooned the entertainment, with many drawing comparisons to the Titanic band’s final performance as the ocean liner sank in 1912.

CNN’s Elizabeth Landers contributed to this report.