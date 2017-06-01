US mayors, governors vow to stick with Paris accord

President Donald Trump’s announcement Thursday that the United States was withdrawing from the Paris climate accord was met with defiance from governors and dozens of mayors who vowed to continue to honor the goals of the accord to reduce global warming.

States

Governors who have proclaimed their continued support for the accord include:

— Jay Inslee, Washington

— Jerry Brown, California

— Andrew Cuomo, New York

— Charlie Baker, Massachusetts

“California will resist this misguided and insane course of action,” Brown said in a prepared statement.

Brown, Cuomo and Inslee announced they have formed the United States Climate Alliance, which a statement said is a “coalition that will convene US states committed to upholding the Paris Climate Agreement and taking aggressive action on climate change.”

Cities

A group of 61 mayors said they “will adopt, honor, and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement.”

The group includes:

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Boston

Bill de Blasio, New York City

Rahm Emanuel, Chicago

Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles

Jim Kenney, Philadelphia

Mitch Landrieu, New Orleans

Ed Murray, Seattle