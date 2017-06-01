US buildings light up green in solidarity with Paris climate accord

Several US buildings lit up bright green Thursday night in support of the Paris climate accord.

This comes on the heels of President Trump announcing that he was withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement, but this didn’t stop some US governors and mayors from taking a stand.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed that both the One World Trade Center and the Kosciuszko Bridge to be lit green in solidarity.

“The White House’s reckless decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord has devastating repercussions not only for the United States, but for our planet,” Governor Cuomo said in a press release. “This administration is abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also showed support by lighting up their city halls.

“City Hall shines green tonight because New York City will honor the goals of the #ParisAgreement”